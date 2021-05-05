Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Daytona (Cincinnati) 0 0 .000 _ Jupiter (Miami) 0 0 .000…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct. GB Daytona (Cincinnati) 0 0 .000 _ Jupiter (Miami) 0 0 .000 _ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 0 0 .000 _ St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct. GB Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 0 0 .000 _ Dunedin (Toronto) 0 0 .000 _ Fort Myers (Minnesota) 0 0 .000 _ Lakeland (Detroit) 0 0 .000 _ Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Myers 6, Bradenton 3

St. Lucie 13, Jupiter 3

Tampa 11, Dunedin 7

Palm Beach 4, Daytona 3

Lakeland 8, Clearwater 2

Wednesday’s Games

Daytona 12, Palm Beach 4

Jupiter 6, St. Lucie 5, 10 innings

Fort Myers 13, Bradenton 4

Tampa 19, Dunedin 9

Clearwater 13, Lakeland 11, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

