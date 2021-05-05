CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct. GB
Daytona (Cincinnati) 0 0 .000 _
Jupiter (Miami) 0 0 .000 _
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 0 0 .000 _
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct. GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 0 0 .000 _
Dunedin (Toronto) 0 0 .000 _
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 0 0 .000 _
Lakeland (Detroit) 0 0 .000 _
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Myers 6, Bradenton 3

St. Lucie 13, Jupiter 3

Tampa 11, Dunedin 7

Palm Beach 4, Daytona 3

Lakeland 8, Clearwater 2

Wednesday’s Games

Daytona 12, Palm Beach 4

Jupiter 6, St. Lucie 5, 10 innings

Fort Myers 13, Bradenton 4

Tampa 19, Dunedin 9

Clearwater 13, Lakeland 11, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

'Monster': 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths

More resources for IRS won’t fix decade of problems ‘overnight’ — but it’s a start

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up