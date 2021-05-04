CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 2:12 PM

All Times EDT

Central Division

W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 0 0 .000 _
Down East (Texas) 0 0 .000 _
Fayetteville (Houston) 0 0 .000 _
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 _

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _
Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _
Salem (Boston) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Augusta (Atlanta) 0 0 .000 _
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 0 0 .000 _
Columbia (Kansas City) 0 0 .000 _
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 0 0 .000 _

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 16, Fredericksburg 3

Down East 8, Kannapolis 4

Carolina 6, Fayetteville 5

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 3

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 12:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

