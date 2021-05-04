Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 0 0 .000 _ Down East (Texas) 0 0…

All Times EDT

Central Division

W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 0 0 .000 _ Down East (Texas) 0 0 .000 _ Fayetteville (Houston) 0 0 .000 _ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 _

North Division

W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _ Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _ Salem (Boston) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB Augusta (Atlanta) 0 0 .000 _ Charleston (Tampa Bay) 0 0 .000 _ Columbia (Kansas City) 0 0 .000 _ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 0 0 .000 _

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 16, Fredericksburg 3

Down East 8, Kannapolis 4

Carolina 6, Fayetteville 5

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 3

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 12:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

