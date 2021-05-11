Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|5
|2
|.714
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|3
|4
|.429
|1
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Fayetteville 10, Kannapolis 1
Down East 2, Carolina 1
Lynchburg 10, Salem 1
Myrtle Beach 4, Augusta 2
Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 5
Columbia 4, Charleston 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
