Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 7 0 1.000 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 5 2…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 7 0 1.000 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 5 2 .714 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 2 5 .286 5 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 7 .000 7 North Division W L Pct. GB Lynchburg (Cleveland) 7 0 1.000 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 4 3 .571 3 Salem (Boston) 3 4 .429 4 Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 7 .000 7 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 4 3 .571 — Columbia (Kansas City) 4 3 .571 — Augusta (Atlanta) 3 4 .429 1 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 3 4 .429 1

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville 10, Kannapolis 1

Down East 2, Carolina 1

Lynchburg 10, Salem 1

Myrtle Beach 4, Augusta 2

Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 5

Columbia 4, Charleston 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.