Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 11:24 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 7 0 1.000
Carolina (Milwaukee) 5 2 .714 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 2 5 .286 5
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 7 .000 7
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 7 0 1.000
Delmarva (Baltimore) 4 3 .571 3
Salem (Boston) 3 4 .429 4
Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 7 .000 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 4 3 .571
Columbia (Kansas City) 4 3 .571
Augusta (Atlanta) 3 4 .429 1
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 3 4 .429 1

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville 10, Kannapolis 1

Down East 2, Carolina 1

Lynchburg 10, Salem 1

Myrtle Beach 4, Augusta 2

Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 5

Columbia 4, Charleston 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

