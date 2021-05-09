Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|5
|1
|.833
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina 6, Fayetteville 2
Delmarva 11, Salem 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Myrtle Beach 5, Charleston 1
Augusta 13, Columbia 2
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 1
Down East 5, Kannapolis 4
Salem 6, Delmarva 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
|Sunday’s Games
Down East 9, Kannapolis 2
Carolina 8, Fayetteville 5
Salem 8, Delmarva 5
Columbia 9, Augusta 4
Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 4
Charleston 3, Myrtle Beach 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduledTuesday’s Games
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
