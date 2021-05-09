Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 6 0 1.000 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 5 1…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 6 0 1.000 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 5 1 .833 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 1 5 .167 5 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 6 .000 6 North Division W L Pct. GB Lynchburg (Cleveland) 6 0 1.000 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 3 3 .500 3 Salem (Boston) 3 3 .500 3 Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 6 .000 6 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 4 2 .667 — Augusta (Atlanta) 3 3 .500 1 Columbia (Kansas City) 3 3 .500 1 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 2 4 .333 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 6, Fayetteville 2

Delmarva 11, Salem 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 5, Charleston 1

Augusta 13, Columbia 2

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 1

Down East 5, Kannapolis 4

Salem 6, Delmarva 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Down East 9, Kannapolis 2

Carolina 8, Fayetteville 5

Salem 8, Delmarva 5

Columbia 9, Augusta 4

Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 4

Charleston 3, Myrtle Beach 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduledTuesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.