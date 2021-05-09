CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 10:00 AM

All Times EDT

Central Division

W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 0 0 .000 _
Down East (Texas) 0 0 .000 _
Fayetteville (Houston) 0 0 .000 _
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 _

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 2 1 .667 _
Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _
Delmarva (Baltimore) 1 2 .333 1

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Augusta (Atlanta) 1 1 .500 _
Columbia (Kansas City) 1 1 .500 _
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 0 0 .000 _
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 0 0 .000 _

___

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 6, Fayetteville 2

Delmarva 11, Salem 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 5, Charleston 1

Augusta 13, Columbia 2

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 1

Down East 5, Kannapolis 4

Salem 6, Delmarva 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Down East 9, Kannapolis 2

Carolina 8, Fayetteville 5

Salem 8, Delmarva 5

Columbia 9, Augusta 4

Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 4

Charleston 3, Myrtle Beach 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

