Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 10:00 AM

All Times EDT

Central Division

W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 0 0 .000 _
Down East (Texas) 0 0 .000 _
Fayetteville (Houston) 0 0 .000 _
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 _

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 2 1 .667 _
Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _
Delmarva (Baltimore) 1 2 .333 1

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Augusta (Atlanta) 1 1 .500 _
Columbia (Kansas City) 1 1 .500 _
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 0 0 .000 _
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 0 0 .000 _

___

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 2

Down East 4, Kannapolis 2

Fayetteville 8, Carolina 4

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 4

Columbia 12, Augusta 2

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 6, Fayetteville 2

Delmarva 11, Salem 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 5, Charleston 1

Augusta 13, Columbia 2

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 1

Down East 5, Kannapolis 4

Salem 6, Delmarva 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

