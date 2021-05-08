Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Down East (Texas)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|1
|2
|.333
|1
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Friday’s Games
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 2
Down East 4, Kannapolis 2
Fayetteville 8, Carolina 4
Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 4
Columbia 12, Augusta 2
Saturday’s Games
Carolina 6, Fayetteville 2
Delmarva 11, Salem 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Myrtle Beach 5, Charleston 1
Augusta 13, Columbia 2
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 1
Down East 5, Kannapolis 4
Salem 6, Delmarva 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Down East at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
