Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Down East (Texas)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Thursday’s Games
Augusta 1, Columbia 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 2
Down East 6, Kannapolis 1
Carolina 12, Fayetteville 2
Delmarva 8, Salem 4
Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 5
Columbia 5, Augusta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 2
Down East 4, Kannapolis 2
Fayetteville 8, Carolina 4
Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 4
Columbia 12, Augusta 2
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Down East at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.