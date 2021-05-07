Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 0 0 .000 _ Down East (Texas) 0 0…

All Times EDT

Central Division

W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 0 0 .000 _ Down East (Texas) 0 0 .000 _ Fayetteville (Houston) 0 0 .000 _ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 _

North Division

W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 1 0 1.000 _ Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _ Delmarva (Baltimore) 0 1 .000 1

South Division

W L Pct. GB Augusta (Atlanta) 1 1 .500 _ Columbia (Kansas City) 1 1 .500 _ Charleston (Tampa Bay) 0 0 .000 _ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 0 0 .000 _

___

Thursday’s Games

Augusta 1, Columbia 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 2

Down East 6, Kannapolis 1

Carolina 12, Fayetteville 2

Delmarva 8, Salem 4

Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 5

Columbia 5, Augusta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 2

Down East 4, Kannapolis 2

Fayetteville 8, Carolina 4

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 4

Columbia 12, Augusta 2

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

