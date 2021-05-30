Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 16 8 .667 — Down East (Texas) 15 9…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 16 8 .667 — Down East (Texas) 15 9 .625 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 9 15 .375 7 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 22 .083 14 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 17 6 .739 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 14 9 .609 3 Salem (Boston) 12 12 .500 5½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 5 19 .208 12½ South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 15 9 .625 — Columbia (Kansas City) 15 9 .625 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 13 11 .542 2 Augusta (Atlanta) 10 14 .417 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Kannapolis at Carolina, ppd.

Fredericksburg 2, Down East 1, 7 innings

Myrtle Beach at Salem, ppd.

Charleston 7, Fayetteville 6

Columbia 10, Augusta 2

Lynchburg at Delmarva, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Fredericksburg 11, Down East 3

Carolina 5, Kannapolis 0, 1st game

Carolina 9, Kanapolis 5, 2nd game

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach 4, Salem 0, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 8, Salem 4, 2nd game

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 0

Augusta 5 Columbia 3

Charleston 12, Fayetteville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.