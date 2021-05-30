Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|15
|9
|.625
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|9
|15
|.375
|7
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|22
|.083
|14
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|14
|9
|.609
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|12
|12
|.500
|5½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|5
|19
|.208
|12½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|10
|14
|.417
|5
___
|Saturday’s Games
Kannapolis at Carolina, ppd.
Fredericksburg 2, Down East 1, 7 innings
Myrtle Beach at Salem, ppd.
Charleston 7, Fayetteville 6
Columbia 10, Augusta 2
Lynchburg at Delmarva, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
Fredericksburg 11, Down East 3
Carolina 5, Kannapolis 0, 1st game
Carolina 9, Kanapolis 5, 2nd game
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach 4, Salem 0, 1st game
Myrtle Beach 8, Salem 4, 2nd game
Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 0
Augusta 5 Columbia 3
Charleston 12, Fayetteville 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
