Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 12:05 AM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 15 7 .682
Carolina (Milwaukee) 14 8 .636 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 9 13 .409 6
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 20 .091 13
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 16 6 .727
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 14 8 .636 2
Salem (Boston) 12 10 .545 4
Fredericksburg (Washington) 3 19 .136 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 14 8 .636
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 13 9 .591 1
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 11 11 .500 3
Augusta (Atlanta) 9 13 .409 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Down East 2, Fredericksburg 1

Carolina 12, Kannapolis 6

Salem 4, Myrtle Beach 1

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 2

Columbia 2, Augusta 1

Charleston 10, Fayetteville 7

Friday’s Games

Down East 6, Fredericksburg 2

Carolina 6, Kannapolis 1

Myrtle Beach 10, Salem 9

Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 0, 6 innings

Columbia 7, Augusta 6

Charleston 5, Fayetteville 4

Saturday’s Games

Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Down East, 6 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,4:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

