Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 15 7 .682 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 14 8 .636 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 9 13 .409 6 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 20 .091 13 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 16 6 .727 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 14 8 .636 2 Salem (Boston) 12 10 .545 4 Fredericksburg (Washington) 3 19 .136 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 14 8 .636 — Charleston (Tampa Bay) 13 9 .591 1 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 11 11 .500 3 Augusta (Atlanta) 9 13 .409 5

Thursday’s Games

Down East 2, Fredericksburg 1

Carolina 12, Kannapolis 6

Salem 4, Myrtle Beach 1

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 2

Columbia 2, Augusta 1

Charleston 10, Fayetteville 7

Friday’s Games

Down East 6, Fredericksburg 2

Carolina 6, Kannapolis 1

Myrtle Beach 10, Salem 9

Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 0, 6 innings

Columbia 7, Augusta 6

Charleston 5, Fayetteville 4

Saturday’s Games

Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Down East, 6 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,4:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

