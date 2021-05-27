Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 14 7 .667 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 13 8…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 14 7 .667 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 13 8 .619 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 9 12 .429 5 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 19 .095 12 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 15 6 .714 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 14 7 .667 1 Salem (Boston) 12 9 .571 3 Fredericksburg (Washington) 3 18 .143 12 South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 13 8 .619 — Charleston (Tampa Bay) 12 9 .571 1 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 10 11 .476 3 Augusta (Atlanta) 9 12 .429 4

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg 7, Down East 5, 10 innings

Carolina 11, Kannapolis 6

Myrtle Beach 6, Salem 5

Delmarva 12, Lynchburg 7

Columbia 4, Augusta 0

Charleston 2, Fayetteville 0

Thursday’s Games

Down East 2, Fredericksburg 1

Carolina 12, Kannapolis 6

Salem 4, Myrtle Beach 1

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 2

Columbia 2, Augusta 1

Charleston 10, Fayetteville 7

Friday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Down East, 6 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,4:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

