Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 10:54 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 14 7 .667
Carolina (Milwaukee) 13 8 .619 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 9 12 .429 5
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 19 .095 12
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 15 6 .714
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 14 7 .667 1
Salem (Boston) 12 9 .571 3
Fredericksburg (Washington) 3 18 .143 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 13 8 .619
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 12 9 .571 1
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 10 11 .476 3
Augusta (Atlanta) 9 12 .429 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg 7, Down East 5, 10 innings

Carolina 11, Kannapolis 6

Myrtle Beach 6, Salem 5

Delmarva 12, Lynchburg 7

Columbia 4, Augusta 0

Charleston 2, Fayetteville 0

Thursday’s Games

Down East 2, Fredericksburg 1

Carolina 12, Kannapolis 6

Salem 4, Myrtle Beach 1

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 2

Columbia 2, Augusta 1

Charleston 10, Fayetteville 7

Friday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Down East, 6 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,4:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

