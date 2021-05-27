Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|13
|8
|.619
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|19
|.095
|12
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|14
|7
|.667
|1
|Salem (Boston)
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|3
|18
|.143
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|9
|12
|.429
|4
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Fredericksburg 7, Down East 5, 10 innings
Carolina 11, Kannapolis 6
Myrtle Beach 6, Salem 5
Delmarva 12, Lynchburg 7
Columbia 4, Augusta 0
Charleston 2, Fayetteville 0
|Thursday’s Games
Down East 2, Fredericksburg 1
Carolina 12, Kannapolis 6
Salem 4, Myrtle Beach 1
Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 2
Columbia 2, Augusta 1
Charleston 10, Fayetteville 7
|Friday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Down East, 6 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Down East, 1 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem,4:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
