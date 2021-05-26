Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|12
|8
|.600
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|18
|.100
|11
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|13
|7
|.650
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|11
|9
|.550
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|3
|17
|.150
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|11
|9
|.550
|1
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|9
|11
|.450
|3
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Fredericksburg 2, Down East 0
Carolina 23, Kannapolis 7
Myrtle Beach 5, Salem 3
Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 3
Augusta 4, Columbia 3, 10 innings
Charleston 3, Fayetteville 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Fredericksburg 7, Down East 5, 10 innings
Carolina 11, Kannapolis 6
Myrtle Beach 6, Salem 5
Delmarva 12, Lynchburg 7
Columbia 4, Augusta 0
Charleston 2, Fayetteville 0
|Thursday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
