Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 10:50 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 13 7 .650
Carolina (Milwaukee) 12 8 .600 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 9 11 .450 4
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 18 .100 11
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 15 5 .750
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 13 7 .650 2
Salem (Boston) 11 9 .550 4
Fredericksburg (Washington) 3 17 .150 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 12 8 .600
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 11 9 .550 1
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 10 10 .500 2
Augusta (Atlanta) 9 11 .450 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fredericksburg 2, Down East 0

Carolina 23, Kannapolis 7

Myrtle Beach 5, Salem 3

Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 3

Augusta 4, Columbia 3, 10 innings

Charleston 3, Fayetteville 3

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg 7, Down East 5, 10 innings

Carolina 11, Kannapolis 6

Myrtle Beach 6, Salem 5

Delmarva 12, Lynchburg 7

Columbia 4, Augusta 0

Charleston 2, Fayetteville 0

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

