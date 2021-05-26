Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 13 7 .650 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 12 8…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 13 7 .650 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 12 8 .600 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 9 11 .450 4 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 18 .100 11 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 15 5 .750 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 13 7 .650 2 Salem (Boston) 11 9 .550 4 Fredericksburg (Washington) 3 17 .150 12 South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 12 8 .600 — Charleston (Tampa Bay) 11 9 .550 1 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 10 10 .500 2 Augusta (Atlanta) 9 11 .450 3

Tuesday’s Games

Fredericksburg 2, Down East 0

Carolina 23, Kannapolis 7

Myrtle Beach 5, Salem 3

Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 3

Augusta 4, Columbia 3, 10 innings

Charleston 3, Fayetteville 3

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg 7, Down East 5, 10 innings

Carolina 11, Kannapolis 6

Myrtle Beach 6, Salem 5

Delmarva 12, Lynchburg 7

Columbia 4, Augusta 0

Charleston 2, Fayetteville 0

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

