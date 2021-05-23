CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 11:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 13 5 .722
Carolina (Milwaukee) 10 8 .556 3
Fayetteville (Houston) 9 9 .500 4
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 16 .111 11
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 13 5 .722
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 13 5 .722
Salem (Boston) 11 7 .611 2
Fredericksburg (Washington) 1 17 .056 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 11 7 .611
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 9 9 .500 2
Augusta (Atlanta) 8 10 .444 3
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 8 10 .444 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 1

Down East 3, Charleston 2

Augusta 6, Fayetteville 5

Lynchburg 11, Myrtle Beach 1

Columbia 10, Kannapolis 4

Delmarva 12, Carolina 8

Sunday’s Games

Columbia 4, Kannapolis 2

Salem 14, Fredericksburg 8

Delmarva 13, Carolina 3

Fayetteville 9, Augusta 1

Myrtle Beach 8, Lynchburg 3

Down East 4, Charleston 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up