Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|9
|9
|.500
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|16
|.111
|11
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|1
|17
|.056
|12
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
___
|Saturday’s Games
Salem 4, Fredericksburg 1
Down East 3, Charleston 2
Augusta 6, Fayetteville 5
Lynchburg 11, Myrtle Beach 1
Columbia 10, Kannapolis 4
Delmarva 12, Carolina 8
|Sunday’s Games
Columbia 4, Kannapolis 2
Salem 14, Fredericksburg 8
Delmarva 13, Carolina 3
Fayetteville 9, Augusta 1
Myrtle Beach 8, Lynchburg 3
Down East 4, Charleston 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
