Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 13 5 .722 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 10 8 .556 3 Fayetteville (Houston) 9 9 .500 4 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 16 .111 11 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 13 5 .722 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 13 5 .722 — Salem (Boston) 11 7 .611 2 Fredericksburg (Washington) 1 17 .056 12 South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 11 7 .611 — Charleston (Tampa Bay) 9 9 .500 2 Augusta (Atlanta) 8 10 .444 3 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 8 10 .444 3

Saturday’s Games

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 1

Down East 3, Charleston 2

Augusta 6, Fayetteville 5

Lynchburg 11, Myrtle Beach 1

Columbia 10, Kannapolis 4

Delmarva 12, Carolina 8

Sunday’s Games

Columbia 4, Kannapolis 2

Salem 14, Fredericksburg 8

Delmarva 13, Carolina 3

Fayetteville 9, Augusta 1

Myrtle Beach 8, Lynchburg 3

Down East 4, Charleston 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

