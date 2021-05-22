CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 11:58 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 12 5 .706
Carolina (Milwaukee) 10 7 .588 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 8 9 .471 4
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 2 14 .125
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 13 4 .765
Delmarva (Baltimore) 12 5 .706 1
Salem (Boston) 10 7 .588 3
Fredericksburg (Washington) 1 16 .059 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 10 7 .588
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 9 8 .529 1
Augusta (Atlanta) 8 9 .471 2
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 7 10 .412 3

___

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg 14, Myrtle Beach 13, 13 innings

Kannapolis 6, Columbia 2

Fredericksburg 2, Salem 1

Carolina 14, Delmarva 7

Charleston 7, Down East 2

Fayetteville 11, Augusta 10

Saturday’s Games

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 1

Down East 3, Charleston 2

Augusta 6, Fayetteville 5

Lynchburg 11, Myrtle Beach 1

Columbia 10, Kannapolis 4

Delmarva 12, Carolina 8

Sunday’s Games

Columbia at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Salem,7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

