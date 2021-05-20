Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 11 4 .733 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 9 6…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 11 4 .733 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 9 6 .600 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 7 8 .467 4 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 1 14 .067 10 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 11 4 .733 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 11 4 .733 — Salem (Boston) 9 6 .600 2 Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 15 .000 11 South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 9 6 .600 — Charleston (Tampa Bay) 8 7 .533 1 Augusta (Atlanta) 7 8 .467 2 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 7 8 .467 2

Wednesday’s Games

Myrtle Beach 5, Lynchburg 2

Columbia 8, Kannapolis 2

Salem 5, Fredericksburg 2

Delmarva 11, Carolina 3

Down East 6, Charleston 5

Augusta 7, Fayetteville 3

Thursday’s Games

Lynchburg 3, Myrtle Beach 1

Columbia 7, Kannapolis 1

Carolina 3, Delmarva 2

Salem 14, Fredericksburg 1

Down East 6, Charleston 4, 10 innings

Augusta 3, Fayetteville 2

Friday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Columbia at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

