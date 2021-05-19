CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 11:18 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 10 4 .714
Carolina (Milwaukee) 8 6 .571 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 7 7 .500 3
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 1 13 .071 9
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 11 3 .786
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 10 4 .714 1
Salem (Boston) 8 6 .571 3
Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 14 .000 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 8 6 .571
Columbia (Kansas City) 8 6 .571
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 7 7 .500 1
Augusta (Atlanta) 6 8 .429 2

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 2, Myrtle Beach 0

Columbia 12, Kannapolis 1

Delmarva 7, Carolina 4

Salem 14, Fredericksburg 3

Charleston 5, Down East 1

Fayetteville 9, Augusta 4

Wednesday’s Games

Myrtle Beach 5, Lynchburg 2

Columbia 8, Kannapolis 2

Salem 5, Fredericksburg 2

Delmarva 11, Carolina 3

Down East 6, Charleston 5

Augusta 7, Fayetteville 3

Thursday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

