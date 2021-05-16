Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 9 3 .750 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 8 4…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 9 3 .750 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 8 4 .667 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 6 6 .500 3 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 1 11 .083 8 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 9 3 .750 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 9 3 .750 — Salem (Boston) 6 6 .500 3 Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 12 .000 9 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 7 5 .583 — Columbia (Kansas City) 6 6 .500 1 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 6 6 .500 1 Augusta (Atlanta) 5 7 .417 2

Saturday’s Games

Myrtle Beach 5, Augusta 1, game 1

Augusta 2, Myrtle Beach 1, game 2

Kannapolis 1, Fayetteville 0

Down East 4, Carolina 2

Salem 4, Lynchburg 0

Delmarva 12, Fredericksburg 2

Charleston 19, Columbia 6

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 3, Down East 1

Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 4

Fayetteville 12, Kannapolis 2

Lynchburg 2, Salem 1

Charleston 8, Columbia 5

Myrtle Beach 9, at Augusta 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

