Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 9:11 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 8 1 .889
Carolina (Milwaukee) 6 3 .667 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 5 5 .500
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 10 .000
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 8 1 .889
Delmarva (Baltimore) 6 3 .667 2
Salem (Boston) 4 5 .444 4
Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 9 .000 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 5 4 .556
Columbia (Kansas City) 5 4 .556
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 4 4 .500 ½
Augusta (Atlanta) 3 5 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 2

Lynchburg 8, Salem 1

Delmarva 17, Fredericksburg 3

Columbia 12, Charleston 4

Carolina at Down East, ppd.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Down East 1, Carolina 0, 8 innings

Carolina 2, Down East 0

Charleston 2, Columbia 0

Fayetteville 7, Kannapolis 6

Salem 10, Lynchburg 2

Myrtle Beach 4, Augusta 3

Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 3

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 0

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2, 4 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

