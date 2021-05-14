Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 8 1 .889 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 6 3…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 8 1 .889 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 6 3 .667 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 5 5 .500 3½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 10 .000 8½ North Division W L Pct. GB Lynchburg (Cleveland) 8 1 .889 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 6 3 .667 2 Salem (Boston) 4 5 .444 4 Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 9 .000 8 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 5 4 .556 — Columbia (Kansas City) 5 4 .556 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 4 4 .500 ½ Augusta (Atlanta) 3 5 .375 1½

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 2

Lynchburg 8, Salem 1

Delmarva 17, Fredericksburg 3

Columbia 12, Charleston 4

Carolina at Down East, ppd.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Down East 1, Carolina 0, 8 innings

Carolina 2, Down East 0

Charleston 2, Columbia 0

Fayetteville 7, Kannapolis 6

Salem 10, Lynchburg 2

Myrtle Beach 4, Augusta 3

Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 3

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 0

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2, 4 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

