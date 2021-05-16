CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. creates vaccine lottery | Montgomery Co. allows larger graduation crowds | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Late goal lifts Revolution over Columbus 1-0

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 8:32 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Adam Buksa entered the game as a substitute in the 83rd minute and scored three minutes later to help the New England Revolution beat Columbus 1-0 on Sunday.

The buildup to Buksa’s goal began on a quick restart after a foul near midfield. Carles Gil fed Brandon Bye up the right channel and Bye’s cross connected with Buska inside the 6-yard box.

The Revs (3-1-2) moved alone into first place in the Eastern Conference standings and extended their home winning streak to three games.

Columbus (1-2-2) was still in the wake of the ongoing controversy among its supporters, many of whom responded angrily to an announcement Monday that the club had removed “Crew” from the team’s official name as a part of its overall rebranding.

___

