CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Laporte switches from France…

Laporte switches from France to Spain ahead of Euro 2020

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 4:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ZURICH (AP) — Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is switching from France to Spain ahead of the European Championship.

FIFA said Friday it approved the switch of eligibility after the French soccer federation consented to the Spanish federation’s request.

Now 26, Laporte is a former France under-21 international but has never played for the senior national team.

France coach Didier Deschamps seemed likely to select Laporte in 2019 until a serious knee injury playing for Man City sidelined him for several months.

The Spanish government said on Tuesday it had given Laporte citizenship.

Laporte, who was born in France, said he has family roots in the Basque region and spent eight years with Athletic Bilbao before being bought by Man City in 2018.

Spain’s opening match at Euro 2020 is scheduled for June 14 in Seville against Sweden.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up