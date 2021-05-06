CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Laporta leads after opening round in the Canary Islands

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 5:17 PM

TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — Francesco Laporta shot a 9-under 62 for the lowest round of his European Tour career and a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Canary Islands Championship on Thursday.

The Italian had eight birdies, an eagle and only one bogey in his round at Golf Costa Adeje course.

Spaniard Scott Fernandez was in second place and a group of three golfers was another shot back — Frenchman Joel Stalter and Spaniards Alfredo Garcia-Heredia and Adri Arnaus.

The European Tour is back in Tenerife for a second consecutive week in what is the third and final event of the Canary Islands Swing.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

