Korn Ferry Tour Huntsville Championship Scores The Associated Press

Sunday At The Ledges Huntsville, Al. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,118; Par: 70 Final Round x-won on the third playoff hole x-Paul Barjon, $108,000 65-67-64-69_265 Billy Kennerly, $45,000 68-67-67-63_265 Mito Pereira, $45,000 69-65-65-66_265 Stephen Franken, $27,000 67-67-68-64_266 Davis Riley, $22,800 68-66-66-67_267 Bobby Bai, $20,700 65-69-67-67_268 Max Greyserman, $17,175 67-67-70-65_269 Nick Hardy, $17,175 64-72-66-67_269 Andrew Novak, $17,175 70-66-67-66_269 Brandon Wu, $17,175 68-65-66-70_269 Taylor Dickson, $13,695 71-68-65-67_271 Taylor Moore, $13,695 73-65-68-65_271 Harrison Endycott, $11,500 70-66-69-67_272 Joey Garber, $11,500 65-64-76-67_272 Cameron Young, $11,500 71-66-63-72_272 Sangmoon Bae, $9,000 70-68-65-70_273 Stuart Macdonald, $9,000 72-67-69-65_273 Wes Roach, $9,000 68-67-68-70_273 Joseph Winslow, $9,000 69-70-66-68_273 Carl Yuan, $9,000 64-70-70-69_273 Anders Albertson, $5,498 70-67-68-69_274 Jim Knous, $5,498 69-65-72-68_274 David Lipsky, $5,498 65-71-68-70_274 Chad Ramey, $5,498 70-69-70-65_274 Austin Smotherman, $5,498 70-67-67-70_274 Zack Sucher, $5,498 65-69-72-68_274 Callum Tarren, $5,498 66-70-70-68_274 Sahith Theegala, $5,498 69-66-72-67_274 Shad Tuten, $5,498 68-71-71-64_274 Nick Voke, $5,498 71-65-71-67_274 Vince India, $3,990 69-70-68-68_275 Andy Pope, $3,990 68-68-72-67_275 Charlie Saxon, $3,990 69-70-68-68_275 Kevin Dougherty, $3,630 70-69-67-70_276 Patrick Fishburn, $3,630 68-71-70-67_276 Marcelo Rozo, $3,630 68-69-68-71_276 Joshua Creel, $3,225 69-67-73-68_277 Paul Haley II, $3,225 67-70-71-69_277 Tag Ridings, $3,225 69-67-73-68_277 Ben Silverman, $3,225 72-66-71-68_277 Hayden Buckley, $2,854 68-71-69-70_278 Harry Hall, $2,854 66-66-77-69_278 Lee Hodges, $2,854 69-69-75-65_278 Zach Wright, $2,854 69-69-70-70_278 Brent Grant, $2,854 70-67-70-71_278 Evan Harmeling, $2,854 70-66-71-71_278 Kyle Reifers, $2,854 70-69-68-71_278 Fabián Gómez, $2,600 71-66-72-70_279 J.T. Griffin, $2,600 68-69-67-75_279 Chase Johnson, $2,600 70-68-67-74_279 Jack Maguire, $2,600 66-72-71-70_279 Kevin Roy, $2,600 72-67-69-71_279 Curtis Thompson, $2,600 69-68-67-75_279 John Chin, $2,502 68-69-70-73_280 Michael Johnson, $2,502 68-71-72-69_280 Steve LeBrun, $2,502 69-67-72-72_280 Robby Ormand, $2,502 67-71-70-72_280 Jonathan Randolph, $2,502 70-68-69-73_280 Dylan Wu, $2,502 70-68-71-71_280 Wade Binfield, $2,448 66-72-72-72_282 Will Cannon, $2,448 65-68-74-75_282 Greyson Sigg, $2,448 68-71-72-71_282 Rico Hoey, $2,418 71-68-70-75_284 Ryan McCormick, $2,418 67-68-78-71_284 David Kocher, $2,382 70-69-77-69_285 Jason Millard, $2,382 70-69-74-72_285 Taylor Pendrith, $2,382 71-67-71-76_285 Adam Svensson, $2,382 76-63-69-77_285 Chip McDaniel, $2,346 69-69-81-68_287 Shawn Stefani, $2,346 67-69-80-71_287 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.