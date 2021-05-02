Korn Ferry Tour Huntsville Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At The Ledges
|Huntsville, Al.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,118; Par: 70
|Final Round
|x-won on the third playoff hole
x-Paul Barjon, $108,000 65-67-64-69_265
Billy Kennerly, $45,000 68-67-67-63_265
Mito Pereira, $45,000 69-65-65-66_265
Stephen Franken, $27,000 67-67-68-64_266
Davis Riley, $22,800 68-66-66-67_267
Bobby Bai, $20,700 65-69-67-67_268
Max Greyserman, $17,175 67-67-70-65_269
Nick Hardy, $17,175 64-72-66-67_269
Andrew Novak, $17,175 70-66-67-66_269
Brandon Wu, $17,175 68-65-66-70_269
Taylor Dickson, $13,695 71-68-65-67_271
Taylor Moore, $13,695 73-65-68-65_271
Harrison Endycott, $11,500 70-66-69-67_272
Joey Garber, $11,500 65-64-76-67_272
Cameron Young, $11,500 71-66-63-72_272
Sangmoon Bae, $9,000 70-68-65-70_273
Stuart Macdonald, $9,000 72-67-69-65_273
Wes Roach, $9,000 68-67-68-70_273
Joseph Winslow, $9,000 69-70-66-68_273
Carl Yuan, $9,000 64-70-70-69_273
Anders Albertson, $5,498 70-67-68-69_274
Jim Knous, $5,498 69-65-72-68_274
David Lipsky, $5,498 65-71-68-70_274
Chad Ramey, $5,498 70-69-70-65_274
Austin Smotherman, $5,498 70-67-67-70_274
Zack Sucher, $5,498 65-69-72-68_274
Callum Tarren, $5,498 66-70-70-68_274
Sahith Theegala, $5,498 69-66-72-67_274
Shad Tuten, $5,498 68-71-71-64_274
Nick Voke, $5,498 71-65-71-67_274
Vince India, $3,990 69-70-68-68_275
Andy Pope, $3,990 68-68-72-67_275
Charlie Saxon, $3,990 69-70-68-68_275
Kevin Dougherty, $3,630 70-69-67-70_276
Patrick Fishburn, $3,630 68-71-70-67_276
Marcelo Rozo, $3,630 68-69-68-71_276
Joshua Creel, $3,225 69-67-73-68_277
Paul Haley II, $3,225 67-70-71-69_277
Tag Ridings, $3,225 69-67-73-68_277
Ben Silverman, $3,225 72-66-71-68_277
Hayden Buckley, $2,854 68-71-69-70_278
Harry Hall, $2,854 66-66-77-69_278
Lee Hodges, $2,854 69-69-75-65_278
Zach Wright, $2,854 69-69-70-70_278
Brent Grant, $2,854 70-67-70-71_278
Evan Harmeling, $2,854 70-66-71-71_278
Kyle Reifers, $2,854 70-69-68-71_278
Fabián Gómez, $2,600 71-66-72-70_279
J.T. Griffin, $2,600 68-69-67-75_279
Chase Johnson, $2,600 70-68-67-74_279
Jack Maguire, $2,600 66-72-71-70_279
Kevin Roy, $2,600 72-67-69-71_279
Curtis Thompson, $2,600 69-68-67-75_279
John Chin, $2,502 68-69-70-73_280
Michael Johnson, $2,502 68-71-72-69_280
Steve LeBrun, $2,502 69-67-72-72_280
Robby Ormand, $2,502 67-71-70-72_280
Jonathan Randolph, $2,502 70-68-69-73_280
Dylan Wu, $2,502 70-68-71-71_280
Wade Binfield, $2,448 66-72-72-72_282
Will Cannon, $2,448 65-68-74-75_282
Greyson Sigg, $2,448 68-71-72-71_282
Rico Hoey, $2,418 71-68-70-75_284
Ryan McCormick, $2,418 67-68-78-71_284
David Kocher, $2,382 70-69-77-69_285
Jason Millard, $2,382 70-69-74-72_285
Taylor Pendrith, $2,382 71-67-71-76_285
Adam Svensson, $2,382 76-63-69-77_285
Chip McDaniel, $2,346 69-69-81-68_287
Shawn Stefani, $2,346 67-69-80-71_287
