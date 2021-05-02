Korn Ferry Tour Huntsville Championship Par Scores The Associated Press

Sunday At The Ledges Huntsville, Al. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,118; Par: 70 Final Round x-won on the third playoff hole…

Sunday At The Ledges Huntsville, Al. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,118; Par: 70 Final Round x-won on the third playoff hole x-Paul Barjon, $108,000 65-67-64-69_265 -15 Billy Kennerly, $45,000 68-67-67-63_265 -15 Mito Pereira, $45,000 69-65-65-66_265 -15 Stephen Franken, $27,000 67-67-68-64_266 -14 Davis Riley, $22,800 68-66-66-67_267 -13 Bobby Bai, $20,700 65-69-67-67_268 -12 Max Greyserman, $17,175 67-67-70-65_269 -11 Nick Hardy, $17,175 64-72-66-67_269 -11 Andrew Novak, $17,175 70-66-67-66_269 -11 Brandon Wu, $17,175 68-65-66-70_269 -11 Taylor Dickson, $13,695 71-68-65-67_271 -9 Taylor Moore, $13,695 73-65-68-65_271 -9 Harrison Endycott, $11,500 70-66-69-67_272 -8 Joey Garber, $11,500 65-64-76-67_272 -8 Cameron Young, $11,500 71-66-63-72_272 -8 Sangmoon Bae, $9,000 70-68-65-70_273 -7 Stuart Macdonald, $9,000 72-67-69-65_273 -7 Wes Roach, $9,000 68-67-68-70_273 -7 Joseph Winslow, $9,000 69-70-66-68_273 -7 Carl Yuan, $9,000 64-70-70-69_273 -7 Anders Albertson, $5,498 70-67-68-69_274 -6 Jim Knous, $5,498 69-65-72-68_274 -6 David Lipsky, $5,498 65-71-68-70_274 -6 Chad Ramey, $5,498 70-69-70-65_274 -6 Austin Smotherman, $5,498 70-67-67-70_274 -6 Zack Sucher, $5,498 65-69-72-68_274 -6 Callum Tarren, $5,498 66-70-70-68_274 -6 Sahith Theegala, $5,498 69-66-72-67_274 -6 Shad Tuten, $5,498 68-71-71-64_274 -6 Nick Voke, $5,498 71-65-71-67_274 -6 Vince India, $3,990 69-70-68-68_275 -5 Andy Pope, $3,990 68-68-72-67_275 -5 Charlie Saxon, $3,990 69-70-68-68_275 -5 Kevin Dougherty, $3,630 70-69-67-70_276 -4 Patrick Fishburn, $3,630 68-71-70-67_276 -4 Marcelo Rozo, $3,630 68-69-68-71_276 -4 Joshua Creel, $3,225 69-67-73-68_277 -3 Paul Haley II, $3,225 67-70-71-69_277 -3 Tag Ridings, $3,225 69-67-73-68_277 -3 Ben Silverman, $3,225 72-66-71-68_277 -3 Hayden Buckley, $2,854 68-71-69-70_278 -2 Harry Hall, $2,854 66-66-77-69_278 -2 Lee Hodges, $2,854 69-69-75-65_278 -2 Zach Wright, $2,854 69-69-70-70_278 -2 Brent Grant, $2,854 70-67-70-71_278 -2 Evan Harmeling, $2,854 70-66-71-71_278 -2 Kyle Reifers, $2,854 70-69-68-71_278 -2 Fabián Gómez, $2,600 71-66-72-70_279 -1 J.T. Griffin, $2,600 68-69-67-75_279 -1 Chase Johnson, $2,600 70-68-67-74_279 -1 Jack Maguire, $2,600 66-72-71-70_279 -1 Kevin Roy, $2,600 72-67-69-71_279 -1 Curtis Thompson, $2,600 69-68-67-75_279 -1 John Chin, $2,502 68-69-70-73_280 E Michael Johnson, $2,502 68-71-72-69_280 E Steve LeBrun, $2,502 69-67-72-72_280 E Robby Ormand, $2,502 67-71-70-72_280 E Jonathan Randolph, $2,502 70-68-69-73_280 E Dylan Wu, $2,502 70-68-71-71_280 E Wade Binfield, $2,448 66-72-72-72_282 +2 Will Cannon, $2,448 65-68-74-75_282 +2 Greyson Sigg, $2,448 68-71-72-71_282 +2 Rico Hoey, $2,418 71-68-70-75_284 +4 Ryan McCormick, $2,418 67-68-78-71_284 +4 David Kocher, $2,382 70-69-77-69_285 +5 Jason Millard, $2,382 70-69-74-72_285 +5 Taylor Pendrith, $2,382 71-67-71-76_285 +5 Adam Svensson, $2,382 76-63-69-77_285 +5 Chip McDaniel, $2,346 69-69-81-68_287 +7 Shawn Stefani, $2,346 67-69-80-71_287 +7 Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.