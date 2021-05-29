Korn Ferry Tour Evans Scholars Invitational Scores

|Saturday
|At The Glen Club
|Glenview, Ill.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,225; Par: 71
|Third Round
Cameron Young 64-68-67_199
Nick Hardy 64-69-70_203
Adam Svensson 65-69-70_204
Patrick Flavin 69-69-68_206
Tag Ridings 68-73-66_207
Chandler Blanchet 73-68-66_207
Andres Gonzales 70-70-67_207
Vince India 67-73-68_208
Taylor Dickson 66-74-68_208
Luke Guthrie 70-70-68_208
Taylor Pendrith 69-70-69_208
Tom Whitney 67-71-70_208
Rob Oppenheim 68-69-71_208
George Cunningham 69-74-66_209
Jonathan Randolph 71-67-71_209
Mito Pereira 69-73-68_210
David Lipsky 71-70-69_210
Whee Kim 71-70-69_210
J.T. Griffin 69-71-70_210
Cyril Bouniol 68-72-70_210
Chase Johnson 71-71-69_211
Patrick Fishburn 68-73-70_211
Brian Richey 73-68-70_211
Ben Silverman 69-72-70_211
Davis Riley 73-71-68_212
Brett Stegmaier 73-71-68_212
Anders Albertson 71-73-68_212
Steve Lewton 70-74-68_212
Taylor Montgomery 73-71-68_212
Brad Hopfinger 71-70-71_212
Ollie Schniederjans 71-69-72_212
Stuart Macdonald 68-72-72_212
Andy Pope 70-69-73_212
Chris Naegel 69-70-73_212
Callum Tarren 71-73-69_213
Brian Campbell 70-74-69_213
Alex Prugh 72-72-69_213
Kyle Reifers 71-73-69_213
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 72-71-70_213
Kevin Roy 72-71-70_213
T.J. Vogel 68-75-70_213
Rico Hoey 71-73-70_214
Jake Knapp 72-72-70_214
Hayden Buckley 74-70-70_214
Trevor Cone 73-71-70_214
Braden Thornberry 73-71-70_214
Tyrone Van Aswegen 74-69-71_214
Curtis Thompson 73-70-71_214
Jeremy Gandon 68-74-72_214
John VanDerLaan 69-71-74_214
Paul Barjon 71-73-71_215
Brad Brunner 71-73-71_215
Nicholas Lindheim 71-73-71_215
Augusto Núñez 73-70-72_215
Taylor Moore 69-74-72_215
Greg Yates 71-72-72_215
Robby Ormand 71-71-73_215
Steve LeBrun 69-71-75_215
Brett Drewitt 69-70-76_215
Zach Caldwell 73-71-72_216
Scott Gutschewski 73-71-72_216
Chase Wright 71-73-72_216
Stephan Jaeger 71-73-72_216
Conrad Shindler 74-69-73_216
Zecheng Dou 69-74-73_216
Scott Stevens 72-72-73_217
Andre Metzger 73-71-73_217
Brandon Crick 71-73-73_217
Kevin Stadler 72-70-75_217
Aaron Baddeley 75-69-74_218
Lorens Chan 68-74-76_218
James Nicholas 71-72-76_219
Trey Mullinax 70-73-76_219
Rodrigo Lee 68-74-77_219
Nathan Stamey 69-75-76_220
