Korn Ferry Tour Evans Scholars Invitational Scores

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 6:57 PM

Saturday
At The Glen Club
Glenview, Ill.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,225; Par: 71
Third Round

Cameron Young 64-68-67_199

Nick Hardy 64-69-70_203

Adam Svensson 65-69-70_204

Patrick Flavin 69-69-68_206

Tag Ridings 68-73-66_207

Chandler Blanchet 73-68-66_207

Andres Gonzales 70-70-67_207

Vince India 67-73-68_208

Taylor Dickson 66-74-68_208

Luke Guthrie 70-70-68_208

Taylor Pendrith 69-70-69_208

Tom Whitney 67-71-70_208

Rob Oppenheim 68-69-71_208

George Cunningham 69-74-66_209

Jonathan Randolph 71-67-71_209

Mito Pereira 69-73-68_210

David Lipsky 71-70-69_210

Whee Kim 71-70-69_210

J.T. Griffin 69-71-70_210

Cyril Bouniol 68-72-70_210

Chase Johnson 71-71-69_211

Patrick Fishburn 68-73-70_211

Brian Richey 73-68-70_211

Ben Silverman 69-72-70_211

Davis Riley 73-71-68_212

Brett Stegmaier 73-71-68_212

Anders Albertson 71-73-68_212

Steve Lewton 70-74-68_212

Taylor Montgomery 73-71-68_212

Brad Hopfinger 71-70-71_212

Ollie Schniederjans 71-69-72_212

Stuart Macdonald 68-72-72_212

Andy Pope 70-69-73_212

Chris Naegel 69-70-73_212

Callum Tarren 71-73-69_213

Brian Campbell 70-74-69_213

Alex Prugh 72-72-69_213

Kyle Reifers 71-73-69_213

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 72-71-70_213

Kevin Roy 72-71-70_213

T.J. Vogel 68-75-70_213

Rico Hoey 71-73-70_214

Jake Knapp 72-72-70_214

Hayden Buckley 74-70-70_214

Trevor Cone 73-71-70_214

Braden Thornberry 73-71-70_214

Tyrone Van Aswegen 74-69-71_214

Curtis Thompson 73-70-71_214

Jeremy Gandon 68-74-72_214

John VanDerLaan 69-71-74_214

Paul Barjon 71-73-71_215

Brad Brunner 71-73-71_215

Nicholas Lindheim 71-73-71_215

Augusto Núñez 73-70-72_215

Taylor Moore 69-74-72_215

Greg Yates 71-72-72_215

Robby Ormand 71-71-73_215

Steve LeBrun 69-71-75_215

Brett Drewitt 69-70-76_215

Zach Caldwell 73-71-72_216

Scott Gutschewski 73-71-72_216

Chase Wright 71-73-72_216

Stephan Jaeger 71-73-72_216

Conrad Shindler 74-69-73_216

Zecheng Dou 69-74-73_216

Scott Stevens 72-72-73_217

Andre Metzger 73-71-73_217

Brandon Crick 71-73-73_217

Kevin Stadler 72-70-75_217

Aaron Baddeley 75-69-74_218

Lorens Chan 68-74-76_218

James Nicholas 71-72-76_219

Trey Mullinax 70-73-76_219

Rodrigo Lee 68-74-77_219

Nathan Stamey 69-75-76_220

