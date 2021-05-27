MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | How to beat Memorial Day traffic | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » Kokoska, Goodwin hit back-to-back…

Kokoska, Goodwin hit back-to-back homers in K-State’s win

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Caleb Littlejim hit a three-run homer to cap a seven-run seventh and No. 7 seed Kansas State beat No. 6 seed Baylor 9-4 on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament.

Kansas State was down 3-0 until Zach Kokoska and Nick Goodwin hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth. They became just the fourth duo in tournament history to accomplish the feat.

Kokoska and Goodwin both went 2 for 5 — combining for three RBIs. Carson Seymour (4-4) threw six innings of relief, retiring the final six Baylor batters.

Kansas State (33-22) will play again on Friday. Baylor (31-21) has been eliminated from the championship.

Jared McKenzie gave Baylor the lead after a leadoff home run in the third and a two-RBI single in the fourth. Andy Thomas tripled in the seventh, but Seymour struck out Antonio Valdez to end the inning.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Senate confirms Wormuth as first female Army secretary

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

Postal reform bill could raise health premiums for federal workers, employee group warns

‘Every day is different' — State Dept. IT fellows get unique start to Foreign Service careers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up