Key hole at the PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the PGA Championship:

HOLE: 10.

YARDAGE: 440.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.16.

RANK: T5.

KEY FACT: Phil Mickelson had a two-shot lead going to the back nine when he hit his approach to 12 feet for birdie. Brooks Koepka went from the left rough into a waste bunker and missed an 8-foot par putt. In the group ahead, Louis Oosthuizen hit his drive into a plugged lie in the sand and made bogey. That gave Mickelson a four-shot lead.

