CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Key hole at the…

Key hole at the PGA Championship

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 8:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the PGA Championship:

HOLE: 9.

YARDAGE: 492.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.99.

RANK: 16.

KEY FACT: While it was the third-easiest hole of the round, Phil Mickelson was the only one of the top six on the leaderboard who made birdie. That ultimately gave him a share of the lead, making him the first player at 50 or older who share the 36-hole lead in a major since Fred Couples in the 2012 Masters.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up