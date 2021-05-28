CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Jurić replaces Nicola as…

Jurić replaces Nicola as coach at Torino

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 9:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino named Ivan Jurić as its new coach on Friday, with the Croatian signing a three-year contract at the Serie A club.

Jurić had coached Hellas Verona for the last two seasons, steering the small club to two top-half finishes in Serie A.

Verona announced earlier that it had released the 45-year-old Jurić from his contract which had another two years remaining.

Jurić also coached Genoa for three spells and led Crotone to its first promotion to the Italian top flight in 2016.

Jurić replaces David Nicola, who took over from Marco Giampaolo in January and led Torino out of the relegation zone to safety.

Nicola’s contract expired at the end of the season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

With readiness concerns rising, Coast Guard gets flat budget for 2022

Pentagon wants to use its biggest IT program to test 'colorless' software appropriation

For IT, cyber policy goals, dig beneath the numbers of Biden’s 2022 request

Biden administration sets mid-July deadline to finalize agency reentry plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up