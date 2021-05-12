CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Va. business embraces mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » JRM wins appeal to…

JRM wins appeal to overturn Gragson’s disqualification

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 8:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An appeals officer ruled Wednesday that JR Motorsports did not violate any rules when NASCAR disqualified Noah Gragson at Darlington Raceway.

The decision restored the fourth-place finish Gragson earned Saturday in the Xfinity Series race and he can collect the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus he’d won.

NASCAR said Gragson’s car failed post-race inspection for violating a rule regarding how the suspension is mounted. The rule states “All suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal rotation or suspension and/or drivetrain travel.”

JRM appealed the penalty and Roger Werner, the final appeal officer, did not provide a reason for reversing NASCAR’s call.

NASCAR cannot appeal Werner’s decision.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

Federal agencies begin to lift mask requirements for fully-vaccinated employees

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up