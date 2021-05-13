CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Johnsen scores 2 goals in 11 minutes, Montreal edges Miami

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 12:16 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Bjørn Johnsen scored two first-half goals and Montreal beat Inter Miami 2-0 on Wednesday night in a game delayed by lightning for more than two hours.

Johnsen raced past the defense in the 14th minute for Djordje Mihailovic’s through ball and slotted it inside the near post. Eleven minutes later, following a Miami giveaway, Johnsen redirected Romell Quioto’s pass off the post and in.

The match was stopped in the 47th minute after lightening strikes were reported in the area. Play resumed 2 hours, 17 minutes later.

Montreal midfielder Emanuel Maciel hit the crossbar in the 77th minute and fellow second-half substitute Erik Hurtado had a one-on-one opportunity denied by goalkeeper John McCarthy in the 83rd.

Montreal improved to 2-1-2, and Miami dropped to 1-2-2.

