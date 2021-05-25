MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » Italian teenager Musetti advances…

Italian teenager Musetti advances in Emilia-Romagna Open

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 3:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open by rallying past countryman Gianluca Mager 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Tuesday.

It was the 13th ATP tour victory for Musetti this season, having entered the year with only five tour-level wins.

“I think the Lorenzo of two years ago would not have been able to win this match today for sure after the bad loss of the first set,” the 19-year-old Musetti said. “There’s a lot of improvement.”

Musetti is coming off a semifinal appearance in Lyon last week and is up to a career-high No. 76 in the rankings.

Musetti will next face eighth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka, who rallied past Sam Querrey 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Also advancing were fifth-seeded Richard Gasquet, seventh-seeded Aljaz Bedene and 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda.

Korda will next face top-seeded Lorenzo Sonego.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

Pentagon to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

Agencies getting on board with TMF as expedited review deadline nears

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up