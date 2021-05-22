Islanders beat Penguins 4-1 to tie series at 2

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an…

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 Saturday to even the first-round series.

Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York. Sorokin, who had 39 saves in the Islanders’ 4-3 win in Game 1, was back in goal after Semyon Varlamov started Games 2 and 3 — both losses.

Zach Aston-Reese scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves, and drew mocking chants of “Jar-ry! Jar-ry!” from Islanders fans.

Game 5 is Monday night in Pittsburgh, and Game 6 back at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday night.

LIGHTNING 6, PANTHERS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored two second-period goals and Tampa Bay rebounded a loss to rout Florida and a 3-1 series lead.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions pushed their intrastate rivals to the brink of elimination by scoring three first-period goals, then building their advantage to 5-1 when Killorn beat goalie Sergei Bobrovsky twice in 1:34 to break it open.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde and Ondrej Palat also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 39 shots.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Carter Verhaeghe had power-play goals for Florida.

Game 5 is Monday night in Sunrise.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, CANADIENS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews broke a tie early in the second period and Toronto beat Montreal in Game 2 to even the first-round playoff series.

Matthews also had assists, William Nylander added goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza, Rasmus Sandin and Alexander Kerfoot, into an empty net, also scored. Jack Campbell stopped 22 shots, and Mitch Marner had two assists.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 29 shots.

The best-of-seven matchup between the Original Six rivals shifts to the Bell Centre for games Monday and Tuesday nights. The Canadiens won the opener 2-1.

The Maple Leafs were without captain John Tavares after he sustained a concussion and knee injury on a scary collision 10 minutes into Game 1.

