Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Saturday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €2,082,960
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Saturday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Iga Swiatek (15), Poland, def. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, 6-2, 7-5.
