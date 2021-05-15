CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results

Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 6:47 AM

Saturday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €2,082,960

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Saturday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek (15), Poland, def. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, 6-2, 7-5.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

