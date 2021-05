Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Friday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €2,082,960 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Friday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

ROME (AP) _ Results Friday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Karolina Pliskova (9), Czech Republic, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Coco Gauff, United States, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 4-6, 1-2, ret.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof (7), Netherlands, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 10-5.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Adrian Mannarino and Benoit Paire, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers, Australia, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (8), Germany, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-4, 10-3.

Sara Errani, Italy, and Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Vera Zvonareva and Elena Vesnina, Russia, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.

