Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Tuesday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €2,082,960

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

John Millman, Australia, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Spain, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Grigor Dimitrov (16), Bulgaria, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Denis Shapovalov (13), Canada, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-1, 6-3.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Gael Monfils (14), France, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini (9), Italy, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (11), Spain, walkover.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Diego Schwartzman (8), Argentina, 6-1, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Belinda Bencic (10), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Madison Keys, United States, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 0-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).

Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-2.

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-2, 6-0.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Garbine Muguruza (12), Spain, def. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 6-1, 6-2.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Angelique Kerber, Germany, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Johanna Konta (16), Britain, 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof (7), Netherlands, def. Stefano Travaglia and Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 4-6, 6-1, 10-7.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (8), Germany, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jessica Pegula, United States, 3-6, 6-2, 10-3.

Sara Errani, Italy, and Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Wang Qiang and Wang Yafan, China, 1-6, 7-5, 10-4.

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, def. Petra Martic, Croatia, and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Caroline Garcia, France, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-1, 6-2.

