Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-0, 6-2.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-5, 6-2.

Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Gianluca Mager, Italy, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-1.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Hubert Hurkacz (15), Poland, 6-4, 2-0, ret.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Coco Gauff, United States, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Petra Kvitova (11), Czech Republic, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 1-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek (15), Poland, def. Alison Riske, United States, 5-4, ret.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Wang Qiang, China, 7-5, 6-3.

Jennifer Brady (13), United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-1, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-3, 6-0.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (7), 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers, Australia, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4).

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (6), Britain, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4.

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-4, 6-4.

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen, Finland, 3-6, 7-5, 16-14.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.

Giulia Gatto-Monticone and Bianca Turati, Italy, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-3, 6-2.

Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, and Coco Gauff, United States, def. Lucia Bronzetti and Nuria Brancaccio, Italy, 6-0, 6-0.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak, Croatia, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 2-6, 7-5, 10-5.

Zheng Saisai, China, and Ellen Perez, Australia, def. Zhang Shuai and Xu Yifan, China, 6-3, 6-1.

