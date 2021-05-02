IndyCar XPEL 375 Results

Sunday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas. Lap length: 1.5 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Pato O’Ward,…

Sunday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running.

2. (6) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

3. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

4. (1) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

5. (10) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

6. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

7. (2) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

8. (7) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

9. (12) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

10. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

11. (19) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

12. (13) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

13. (3) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

14. (11) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 247, Running.

15. (20) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Honda, 246, Running.

16. (17) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 246, Running.

17. (5) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 115, Did not finish.

18. (22) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 30, Did not finish.

19. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.

20. (15) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.

21. (16) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.

22. (18) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.

23. (23) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.

24. (24) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 169.360 mph.

Time of Race: 02:06:31.1155.

Margin of Victory: 1.2443 seconds.

Cautions: 3 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Dixon 1-70, Palou 71-73, Carpenter 74, VeeKay 75-79, Dixon 80-139, Rahal 140-152, Dixon 153-185, O’Ward 186, Power 187, Newgarden 188-189, Sato 190-201, Newgarden 202-224, O’Ward 225.

Points: Dixon 153, O’Ward 131, Palou 127, Newgarden 116, Rahal 107, Pagenaud 102, Herta 100, McLaughlin 99, Power 99, Harvey 90.

