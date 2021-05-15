IndyCar GMR Grand Prix Results

Saturday
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Indianapolis.
Lap length: 2.439 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (7) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running.
2. (1) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
3. (4) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
4. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
5. (11) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
6. (10) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
7. (14) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
8. (5) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
9. (16) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
10. (15) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
11. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
12. (19) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
13. (8) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
14. (9) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
15. (18) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
16. (17) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
17. (13) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
18. (22) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
19. (20) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.
20. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.
21. (25) Juan Pablo Montoya, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.
22. (21) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.
23. (3) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.
24. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.
25. (6) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 50, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.096 mph.
Time of Race: 01:47:08.5773.
Margin of Victory: 4.9510 seconds.
Cautions: 1 for 3 laps.
Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Grosjean 1-24, Palou 25, Dixon 26-27, Grosjean 28-43, Hunter-Reay 44-47, VeeKay 48-59, Grosjean 60-63, Dixon 64, VeeKay 65.
Points: Dixon 176, Palou 163, Newgarden 148, O’Ward 146, Rahal 137, Veekay 135, Pagenaud 130, McLaughlin 123, Power 118, Herta 117.
