IndyCar GMR Grand Prix Results

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 8:05 PM

Saturday

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Indianapolis.

Lap length: 2.439 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running.

2. (1) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

3. (4) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

4. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

5. (11) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

6. (10) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

7. (14) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

8. (5) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

9. (16) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

10. (15) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

11. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

12. (19) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

13. (8) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

14. (9) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

15. (18) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

16. (17) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

17. (13) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.

18. (22) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.

19. (20) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.

20. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.

21. (25) Juan Pablo Montoya, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.

22. (21) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.

23. (3) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.

24. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.

25. (6) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 50, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.096 mph.

Time of Race: 01:47:08.5773.

Margin of Victory: 4.9510 seconds.

Cautions: 1 for 3 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Grosjean 1-24, Palou 25, Dixon 26-27, Grosjean 28-43, Hunter-Reay 44-47, VeeKay 48-59, Grosjean 60-63, Dixon 64, VeeKay 65.

Points: Dixon 176, Palou 163, Newgarden 148, O’Ward 146, Rahal 137, Veekay 135, Pagenaud 130, McLaughlin 123, Power 118, Herta 117.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

