Indianapolis 500 Multiple Winners

|Four Victories
Helio Castroneves, 2001-02, 2009, 2021
Rick Mears, 1979, 1984, 1988, 1991
Al Unser Sr., 1970-71, 1978, 1987
A.J. Foyt, 1961, 1964, 1967, 1977
|Three Victories
Dario Franchitti, 2007, 2010, 2012
Johnny Rutherford, 1974, 1976, 1980
Bobby Unser, 1968, 1975, 1981
Mauri Rose, 1941, 1947-48
Wilbur Shaw, 1937, 1939-40
Louis Meyer, 1928, 1933, 1936
|Two Victories
Juan Montoya, 2000, 2015
Dan Wheldon, 2005, 2011
Al Unser Jr., 1992, 1994
Arie Luyendyk Sr., 1990, 1997
Emerson Fittipaldi, 1989, 1993
Gordon Johncock, 1973, 1982
Rodger Ward, 1959, 1962
Bill Vukovich Sr., 1953-54
Tommy Milton, 1921, 1923
Takuma Sato, 2017, 2020
