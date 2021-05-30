Indianapolis 500 Multiple Winners

Four Victories Helio Castroneves, 2001-02, 2009, 2021 Rick Mears, 1979, 1984, 1988, 1991 Al Unser Sr., 1970-71, 1978, 1987 A.J.…

Four Victories

Helio Castroneves, 2001-02, 2009, 2021

Rick Mears, 1979, 1984, 1988, 1991

Al Unser Sr., 1970-71, 1978, 1987

A.J. Foyt, 1961, 1964, 1967, 1977

Three Victories

Dario Franchitti, 2007, 2010, 2012

Johnny Rutherford, 1974, 1976, 1980

Bobby Unser, 1968, 1975, 1981

Mauri Rose, 1941, 1947-48

Wilbur Shaw, 1937, 1939-40

Louis Meyer, 1928, 1933, 1936

Two Victories

Juan Montoya, 2000, 2015

Dan Wheldon, 2005, 2011

Al Unser Jr., 1992, 1994

Arie Luyendyk Sr., 1990, 1997

Emerson Fittipaldi, 1989, 1993

Gordon Johncock, 1973, 1982

Rodger Ward, 1959, 1962

Bill Vukovich Sr., 1953-54

Tommy Milton, 1921, 1923

Takuma Sato, 2017, 2020

