High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 12:10 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 6 2 .750
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 3 .571
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 4 4 .500 2
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 3 5 .375 3
Wilmington (Washington) 3 5 .375 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 6 2 .750
Rome (Atlanta) 5 2 .714 ½
Hickory (Texas) 4 4 .500 2
Asheville (Houston) 3 4 .429
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 3 4 .429
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 3 5 .375 3
Greenville (Boston) 2 6 .250 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rome 8, Greensboro 2

Winston-Salem 7, Hickory 6

Wilmington 3, Jersey Shore 2, 10 innings

Brooklyn 6, Greenville 1

Aberdeen 4, Hudson Valley 1

Bowling Green 5, Asheville 1

Wednesday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, ppd.

Hickory 3, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington 1, Jersey Shore 0

Brooklyn 3, Greenville 2

Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 3

Bowling Green 8, Asheville 7

Thursday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

