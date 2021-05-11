CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 11:18 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 6 1 .857
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 3 3 .500
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 3 4 .429 3
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 3 4 .429 3
Wilmington (Washington) 2 5 .286 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 5 2 .714
Rome (Atlanta) 5 2 .714
Asheville (Houston) 3 3 .500
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 3 4 .429 2
Hickory (Texas) 3 4 .429 2
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 3 4 .429 2
Greenville (Boston) 2 5 .286 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rome 8, Greensboro 2

Winston-Salem 7, Hickory 6

Wilmington 3, Jersey Shore 2, 10 innings

Brooklyn 6, Greenville 1

Aberdeen 4, Hudson Valley 1

Bowling Green 5, Asheville 1

Wednesday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, Noon

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

