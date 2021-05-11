High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Wilmington (Washington)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Asheville (Houston)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Hickory (Texas)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Tuesday’s Games
Rome 8, Greensboro 2
Winston-Salem 7, Hickory 6
Wilmington 3, Jersey Shore 2, 10 innings
Brooklyn 6, Greenville 1
Aberdeen 4, Hudson Valley 1
Bowling Green 5, Asheville 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Rome at Greensboro, Noon
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
