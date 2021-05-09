High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Asheville (Houston)
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Hickory (Texas)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Greenville (Boston)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley 9, Jersey Shore 3
Rome 3, Winston-Salem 1
Aberdeen 3, Wilmington 0
Brooklyn 16, Asheville 12
Hickory 4, Greensboro 2
Greenville 11, Bowling Green 1
|Sunday’s Games
Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 5
Hudson Valley 10, Jersey Shore 1
Brooklyn at Asheville, cancelled
Winston-Salem 5, Rome 4
Greensboro 7, Hickory 1
Greenville 15, Bowling Green 6
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
