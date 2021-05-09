High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 5 1 .833 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 3…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 5 1 .833 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 3 3 .500 2 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 3 3 .500 2 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 2 3 .400 2½ Wilmington (Washington) 1 5 .167 4 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 4 2 .667 — Rome (Atlanta) 4 2 .667 — Asheville (Houston) 3 2 .600 ½ Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 1 Hickory (Texas) 3 3 .500 1 Greenville (Boston) 2 4 .333 2 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 2 4 .333 2

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 9, Jersey Shore 3

Rome 3, Winston-Salem 1

Aberdeen 3, Wilmington 0

Brooklyn 16, Asheville 12

Hickory 4, Greensboro 2

Greenville 11, Bowling Green 1

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 6, Aberdeen 5

Hudson Valley 10, Jersey Shore 1

Brooklyn at Asheville, cancelled

Winston-Salem 5, Rome 4

Greensboro 7, Hickory 1

Greenville 15, Bowling Green 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

