CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 0 0 .000 _
Wilmington (Washington) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 2 0 1.000 _
Asheville (Houston) 0 0 .000 1
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 1
Hickory (Texas) 0 0 .000 1
Rome (Atlanta) 0 0 .000 1
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 1
Greenville (Boston) 0 2 .000 2

___

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green 7, Greenville 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Greensboro 8, Hickory 7

Asheville 11, Brooklyn 4

Rome 5, Winston-Salem 2

Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 3

Jersey Shore 5, Hudson Valley 1

Bowling Green 14, Greenville 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Hickory 8, Greensboro 4

Asheville 13, Brooklyn 7

Winston-Salem 8, Rome 3

Aberdeen 4, Wilmington 2

Jersey Shore 1, Hudson Valley 0

Bowling Green 8, Greenville 0

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

HHS digital investigators connect with cloud to manage ever-growing data for legal cases

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

Appeals court rules in favor of VA whistleblower involving multiple agencies

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up