High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 14 7 .667
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 11 10 .524 3
Wilmington (Washington) 11 11 .500
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 9 12 .429 5
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 7 13 .409
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Asheville (Houston) 12 9 .550
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 12 10 .545 ½
Rome (Atlanta) 12 10 .545 ½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 11 11 .500
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 11 11 .500
Greenville (Boston) 10 12 .455
Hickory (Texas) 9 13 .409

___

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen 6, Brooklyn 2, game 1

Aberdeen 10, Brooklyn 1, game 2

Greensboro 2, Wilmington 1

Asheville 9, Bowling Green 4

Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 0

Greenville 9, Rome 2

Hudson Valley 11, Jersey Shore 8

Friday’s Games

Wilmington 3, Greensboro 2

Asheville 9, Bowling Green 7, 6 innings

Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 4

Rome 4, Greenville 3, 10 innings

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, ppd.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

