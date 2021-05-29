High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Wilmington (Washington)
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|13
|.409
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Asheville (Houston)
|12
|9
|.550
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|12
|10
|.545
|½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|12
|10
|.545
|½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|11
|11
|.500
|1½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|11
|11
|.500
|1½
|Greenville (Boston)
|10
|12
|.455
|2½
|Hickory (Texas)
|9
|13
|.409
|3½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Aberdeen 6, Brooklyn 2, game 1
Aberdeen 10, Brooklyn 1, game 2
Greensboro 2, Wilmington 1
Asheville 9, Bowling Green 4
Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 0
Greenville 9, Rome 2
Hudson Valley 11, Jersey Shore 8
|Friday’s Games
Wilmington 3, Greensboro 2
Asheville 9, Bowling Green 7, 6 innings
Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 4
Rome 4, Greenville 3, 10 innings
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, ppd.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, ppd.
|Saturday’s Games
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 6 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
