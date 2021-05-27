CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 11:38 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 14 7 .667
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 11 10 .524 3
Wilmington (Washington) 10 11 .476 4
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 9 12 .429 5
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 7 13 .350
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 12 9 .571
Asheville (Houston) 11 9 .550 ½
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 11 10 .524 1
Rome (Atlanta) 11 10 .524 1
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 10 11 .476 2
Greenville (Boston) 10 11 .476 2
Hickory (Texas) 9 12 .429 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. ppd to May 27

Wilmington 12, Greensboro 7

Asheville 16, Bowling Green 12

Winston-Salem 4, Hickory 3

Greenville 9, Rome 3

Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 3, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen 6, Brooklyn 2, game 1

Aberdeen 10, Brooklyn 1, game 2

Greensboro 2, Wilmington 1

Asheville 9, Bowling Green 4

Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 0

Greenville 9, Rome 2

Hudson Valley 11, Jersey Shore 8

Friday’s Games

Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

