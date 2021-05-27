High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Wilmington (Washington)
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|13
|.350
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Asheville (Houston)
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|Rome (Atlanta)
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|10
|11
|.476
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|10
|11
|.476
|2
|Hickory (Texas)
|9
|12
|.429
|3
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. ppd to May 27
Wilmington 12, Greensboro 7
Asheville 16, Bowling Green 12
Winston-Salem 4, Hickory 3
Greenville 9, Rome 3
Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 3, 10 innings
|Thursday’s Games
Aberdeen 6, Brooklyn 2, game 1
Aberdeen 10, Brooklyn 1, game 2
Greensboro 2, Wilmington 1
Asheville 9, Bowling Green 4
Hickory 4, Winston-Salem 0
Greenville 9, Rome 2
Hudson Valley 11, Jersey Shore 8
|Friday’s Games
Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 6 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
