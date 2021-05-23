CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 11:11 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 11 7 .611
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 9 9 .500 2
Wilmington (Washington) 9 9 .500 2
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 8 10 .444 3
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 7 10 .412
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 12 6 .667
Rome (Atlanta) 10 8 .556 1
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 9 9 .500 3
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 9 9 .500 3
Asheville (Houston) 8 9 .471
Greenville (Boston) 8 10 .444 4
Hickory (Texas) 7 11 .389 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 3

Jersey Shore 3, Winston-Salem 2, 10 innings

Bowling Green 2, Rome 1

Greenville 3, Asheville 2

Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 4

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 5

Winston-Salem 11, Jersey Shore 5

Asheville 13, Greenville 12

Bowling Green 5, Rome 3

Wilmington 15, Aberdeen 3

Hickory 2, Greensboro 1

Tuesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

