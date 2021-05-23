High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Asheville (Houston)
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Greenville (Boston)
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Hickory (Texas)
|7
|11
|.389
|5
___
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 3
Jersey Shore 3, Winston-Salem 2, 10 innings
Bowling Green 2, Rome 1
Greenville 3, Asheville 2
Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 4
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 5
Winston-Salem 11, Jersey Shore 5
Asheville 13, Greenville 12
Bowling Green 5, Rome 3
Wilmington 15, Aberdeen 3
Hickory 2, Greensboro 1
|Tuesday’s Games
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.