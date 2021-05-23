High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|8
|9
|.441
|3
|Wilmington (Washington)
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|10
|.375
|4½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|9
|7
|.529
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Asheville (Houston)
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Hickory (Texas)
|5
|11
|.353
|5
___
|Friday’s Games
Asheville 7, Greenville 6
Rome 6, Bowling Green 1
Hickory 3, Greensboro 0
Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 1
Winston-Salem 5, Jersey Shore 4
Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 2
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 3
Jersey Shore 3, Winston-Salem 2, 10 innings
Bowling Green 2, Rome 1
Greenville 3, Asheville 2
Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 4
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
