High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 12:03 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 11 6 .647
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 9 8 .529 2
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 8 9 .441 3
Wilmington (Washington) 8 9 .471 3
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 6 10 .375
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 11 6 .647
Rome (Atlanta) 10 7 .588 1
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 9 7 .529 2
Greenville (Boston) 8 9 .471 3
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 8 9 .471 3
Asheville (Houston) 7 9 .438
Hickory (Texas) 5 11 .353 5

___

Friday’s Games

Asheville 7, Greenville 6

Rome 6, Bowling Green 1

Hickory 3, Greensboro 0

Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 1

Winston-Salem 5, Jersey Shore 4

Aberdeen 9, Wilmington 2

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 3

Jersey Shore 3, Winston-Salem 2, 10 innings

Bowling Green 2, Rome 1

Greenville 3, Asheville 2

Aberdeen 5, Wilmington 4

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

