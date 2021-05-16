High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 8 4 .667 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 6…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 8 4 .667 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 6 6 .500 2 Wilmington (Washington) 6 6 .500 2 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 7 .364 3½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 4 8 .333 4 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 9 3 .750 — Rome (Atlanta) 7 5 .583 2 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 7 5 .583 2 Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 6 6 .500 3 Greenville (Boston) 6 6 .500 3 Asheville (Houston) 4 7 .364 4½ Hickory (Texas) 4 8 .333 5

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore 11, Wilmington 3

Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 1

Greensboro 6, Rome 5, 10 innings

Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 2

Greenville 8, Brooklyn 4

Bowling Green 7, Asheville 3, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 6

Rome 3, Greensboro 1

Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 1

Greenville 10, Brooklyn 9

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 4

Bowling Green 7, Asheville 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

