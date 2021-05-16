CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 8:07 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 8 4 .667
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 6 6 .500 2
Wilmington (Washington) 6 6 .500 2
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 7 .364
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 4 8 .333 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 9 3 .750
Rome (Atlanta) 7 5 .583 2
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 7 5 .583 2
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 6 6 .500 3
Greenville (Boston) 6 6 .500 3
Asheville (Houston) 4 7 .364
Hickory (Texas) 4 8 .333 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore 11, Wilmington 3

Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 1

Greensboro 6, Rome 5, 10 innings

Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 2

Greenville 8, Brooklyn 4

Bowling Green 7, Asheville 3, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 6

Rome 3, Greensboro 1

Winston-Salem 2, Hickory 1

Greenville 10, Brooklyn 9

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 4

Bowling Green 7, Asheville 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

