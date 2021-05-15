CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 11:21 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 8 3 .727
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 5 6 .455 3
Wilmington (Washington) 5 6 .455 3
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 6 .400
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 4 7 .364 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 8 3 .727
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 6 5 .545 2
Rome (Atlanta) 6 5 .545 2
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 6 5 .500 2
Greenville (Boston) 5 6 .400 3
Asheville (Houston) 4 6 .444
Hickory (Texas) 4 7 .400 4

___

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Rome 3

Winston-Salem 8, Hickory 4

Hudson Valley 9, Aberdeen 4

Greenville 6, Brooklyn 1

Bowling Green 1, Asheville 0

Wilmington 9, Jersey Shore 8

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore 11, Wilmington 3

Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 1

Greensboro 6, Rome 5, 10 innings

Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 2

Greenville 8, Brooklyn 4

Bowling Green 7, Asheville 3, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

