High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Wilmington (Washington)
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|6
|.444
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Rome (Atlanta)
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|6
|5
|.500
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|5
|6
|.400
|3
|Asheville (Houston)
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Hickory (Texas)
|4
|7
|.400
|3
___
|Friday’s Games
Greensboro 5, Rome 3
Winston-Salem 8, Hickory 4
Hudson Valley 9, Aberdeen 4
Greenville 6, Brooklyn 1
Bowling Green 1, Asheville 0
Wilmington 9, Jersey Shore 8
|Saturday’s Games
Jersey Shore 11, Wilmington 3
Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 1
Greensboro 6, Rome 5, 10 innings
Winston-Salem 5, Hickory 2
Greenville 8, Brooklyn 4
Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 4:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Rome at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Brooklyn at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Asheville at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
