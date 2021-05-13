High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 6 2 .750 — Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 3…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 6 2 .750 — Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 3 .571 1½ Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 4 4 .500 2 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 3 5 .375 3 Wilmington (Washington) 3 5 .375 3 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 6 2 .750 — Rome (Atlanta) 5 3 .625 1 Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 4 4 .500 2 Hickory (Texas) 4 4 .500 2 Asheville (Houston) 3 4 .429 2½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 3 5 .375 3 Greenville (Boston) 2 6 .250 4

Wednesday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, ppd.

Hickory 3, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington 1, Jersey Shore 0

Brooklyn 3, Greenville 2

Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 3

Bowling Green 8, Asheville 7

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 7, Rome 3

Rome at Greensboro, 8 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 4:35 p.m.

