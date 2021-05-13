CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 8:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 6 2 .750
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 4 3 .571
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 4 4 .500 2
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 3 5 .375 3
Wilmington (Washington) 3 5 .375 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 6 2 .750
Rome (Atlanta) 5 3 .625 1
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 4 4 .500 2
Hickory (Texas) 4 4 .500 2
Asheville (Houston) 3 4 .429
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 3 5 .375 3
Greenville (Boston) 2 6 .250 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, ppd.

Hickory 3, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington 1, Jersey Shore 0

Brooklyn 3, Greenville 2

Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 3

Bowling Green 8, Asheville 7

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 7, Rome 3

Rome at Greensboro, 8 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Rome at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Asheville at Bowling Green, 4:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS fills leadership ranks with new deputy postmaster general, 2 board members

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Agencies on the clock to fix long-standing cyber challenges

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up